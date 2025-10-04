Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

