Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Acquires 257 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,001,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AMETEK by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,352,000 after acquiring an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $183.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.