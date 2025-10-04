Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $13.86 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,253 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

