Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,040 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 170.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,124,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $374.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

