Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 244 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $469.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $473.82. The firm has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

