Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $711,000 Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 30,091 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 362,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.25.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

