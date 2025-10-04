Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $236.60 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

