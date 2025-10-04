Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 1,580 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $662,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,858. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CMI opened at $432.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $437.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

