Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS is Curran Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 3.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of VXUS opened at $74.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
