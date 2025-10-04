Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,030 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

