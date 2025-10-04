Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,657,000 after purchasing an additional 931,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,952,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,150,000 after purchasing an additional 502,764 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Green sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $9,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,659.50. The trade was a 57.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,781,682 shares of company stock worth $505,183,267 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

