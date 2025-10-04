Stanich Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Stanich Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 422.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $755.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $762.83.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

