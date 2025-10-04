SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Stanich Group LLC

Stanich Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Stanich Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stanich Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,624,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,058,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 141,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $600.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $590.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

