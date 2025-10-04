Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 197.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,911 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

