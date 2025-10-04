Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,300 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.