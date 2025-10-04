Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires 5,651 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 71.0% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 815,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.