Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.1%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

