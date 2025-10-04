Quent Capital LLC Has $120.42 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,102,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $120,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,317.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 558,228 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,778,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $23,093,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $19,820,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $120.92 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $121.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

