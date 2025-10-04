DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $144.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

