TD Securities Upgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to “Strong-Buy”

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DSGX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.38. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.77.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 9,983.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 130,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 48.8% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.