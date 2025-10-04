Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Raised to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $135.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 87.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

