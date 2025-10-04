CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,017,223,000 after acquiring an additional 969,027 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,037,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $924,643,000 after purchasing an additional 728,924 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

