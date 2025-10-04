Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 2,061 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,914 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in HP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of HP by 13.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

