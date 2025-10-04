Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $14.12 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.7% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Walmart by 28,684.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $814.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $106.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

