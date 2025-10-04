Hilltop National Bank Acquires Shares of 3,875 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,688,000 after buying an additional 2,185,348 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $181,715,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,598,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,997,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,474,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $116.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.