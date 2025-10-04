Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Sells 473 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $106.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $814.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

