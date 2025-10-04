Cromwell Holdings LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3,483.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.5%

TROW opened at $103.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.