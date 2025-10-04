Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Purchased by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

Dover Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Dover stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.50. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.