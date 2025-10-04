Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,495 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $429.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.02 and a 200-day moving average of $321.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.