Impact Investors Inc Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Impact Investors Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 1.0% of Impact Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,534,477.59. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,153 shares of company stock worth $27,946,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Argus set a $212.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $199.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.48. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

