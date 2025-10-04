ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $5.73 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fortinet by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

