Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $429.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 248.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

