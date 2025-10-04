Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $199.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.48. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,153 shares of company stock valued at $27,946,408. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

