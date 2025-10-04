Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $302.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $306.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

