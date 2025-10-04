Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 100 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.89. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $168.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

