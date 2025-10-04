Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $32.76 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,085,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

