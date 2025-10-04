111 Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

111 Capital boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. HSBC set a $343.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.6%

ADSK stock opened at $318.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.37 and its 200 day moving average is $292.69.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

