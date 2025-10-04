Apexium Financial LP Sells 225 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Apexium Financial LP reduced its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,088,000 after purchasing an additional 971,388 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 607,354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,598,000 after purchasing an additional 434,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,403,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after purchasing an additional 430,935 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

