4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 618.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $77.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $80.22.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
