Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS Stock Holdings Increased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,762 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 1,642.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VPLS opened at $78.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

