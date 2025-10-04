4Thought Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 706,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0731 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.