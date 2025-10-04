Apexium Financial LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,955.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $211.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.