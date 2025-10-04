Apexium Financial LP Sells 215 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Apexium Financial LP cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $92.12 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

