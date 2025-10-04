LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 4,016 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

