Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ Shares Sold by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

