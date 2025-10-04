Ameriflex Group Inc. Sells 74 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Ameriflex Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Gray Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $367.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $369.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.