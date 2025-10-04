Apexium Financial LP Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 414,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53,305.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

