Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $288.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.18 and a 200-day moving average of $259.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.