iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Shares Bought by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $126.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

