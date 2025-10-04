Sava Infond d.o.o. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF $MXI

Sava Infond d.o.o. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. owned about 0.26% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 178,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,378,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,345,000.

MXI stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $232.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

